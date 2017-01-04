New look for Larne Post Office

Larne town centre’s post office will close later this month to facilitate a refurbishment.

The outlet will shut at 5.30 pm on January 16 and reopen with a new look on Wednesday January 25, at 1.00 pm.

Customers can expect five serving positions, two screened, two open-plan and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter offering selected services during shop opening hours.

The branch will be open from 9.00 am until 5.30 pm, Monday to Saturday, with selected Post Office products and services available from the retail counter during shop opening hours which are 7.00 am until 5.30 pm, Monday to Saturday with opening hours increased by 16-and-a-half hours weekly.

Customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mail services, including international parcels, Special Delivery, Local Collect and home shopping returns, make cash withdrawals from a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, buy holiday money, get insurance, mortgages, savings and top up mobile.

During the renovation period, customers can use Craigyhill Post Office, at 16 Linn Road, Larne and Viking Lodge Post Office, 174 Old Glenarm Road, Larne.

Damian Mulholland, Post Office Area Manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”