Natural play park opens in borough

An innovative new play park in Carnlough provides the perfect environment for children to learn about natural history, biodiversity and the village’s assets, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has said.

Located close to Glenlough Community Centre, the play park was officially opened by Cllr Paul Reid, on July 17 to coincide with Love Parks Week.

The event was enjoyed by residents and visitors to the borough, young and old, as they basked in glorious sunshine in the natural park which was developed based on the wishes of local people who wanted a play park which was a little different while also being sympathetic to the natural heritage of the site.

The Mayor said: “Carnlough Natural Play Park is a demonstration of our commitment to play in this borough.

“I was delighted to attend the opening of this new park as it is one of a kind in this area, and I need to thank a number of key people for making it all possible; Tim and Eunan from Austen Associates the Landscape Architects; Michael and Wilnor from WH Stephens the Cost Consultants; Adrian and Joe from WDR & RT Taggart, Consultants; David from DS Supervisory Services; McGuigan Construction; Brian and Reamai from Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust, and to funders – Heritage Lottery Fund and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“I would like to extend a special thanks to the elected members on council and the local community who lobbied to make this park happen, especially Mrs Maureen Campbell, who first came up with the idea at a meeting almost 10 years ago.

“I hope that this new park is enjoyed by children from this area for many years to come and is a useful space where young people can come to learn about and appreciate the natural history and wonderful assets that this village has to offer.”

A number of events and activities are currently being planned to take place within the new play park which will help the council to deliver a number of the objectives contained within the Local Biodiversity Action Plan, including to help conserve habitats and species, raise awareness of local biodiversity and involve people in biodiversity and develop partnerships.