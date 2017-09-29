‘Nasty enough’ collision incident

A solicitor for a 76-year-old retired factory manager who caused a crash claimed the defendant had “cruise control” engaged in his car and when he tried to bring the vehicle to a halt was unable to do so.

David Grice of Glenarm Road in Larne - who had had a previously clear record after driving for nearly six decades - appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Shanes Hill Roundabout on the A8.

A collision happened on January 19 this year.

Defence lawyer Liam McKendry said it was the first time the defendant had been in court in his life.

He said the injuries in the case were not serious and the defendant wished to apologise.

“Not a day goes by when he doesn’t think about it,” said Mr McKendry.

District Judge Peter King said it was a “nasty enough” incident and said he found it very difficult to understand what caused the accident.

The judge said the defendant was fortunate he was not facing a more serious charge as he imposed four penalty points and a fine of £250.