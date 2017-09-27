Mystical trail leads to Jubilee Park

‘Believe’ was the invitation for participants at a fairy-themed family fun day at Jubilee Park in Glynn.

Children were on the lookout for fairies within the woodland and enjoyed a range of activities, including making fairy crafts, storytelling and face painting.

Entering into the spirit of the occasion.

The Believe! experience encouraged young people to get outdoors and was also aimed at promoting the area’s woodlands and parks as great places for families to visit.

The free event was organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The Mayor, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “The Fairy Fun Day attracted visitors from throughout Mid and East Antrim and was a wonderful way of encouraging families to enjoy the magnificent woodlands on our doorstep.

“The children had a brilliant day taking part in the range of activities laid on and were told of the importance of protecting our wooded areas.”

The Fairy Fun Day encouraged people to enjoy parks and woodlands.

Checking out the facepainting.

Children joining in the celebrations at Jubilee Park, Glynn