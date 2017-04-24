Musical drama will mark emigrant anniversary

A musical and drama performance celebrating Ulster-American links will be held as part of the forthcoming Friends’ Goodwill festival in Larne.

The Friends’ Goodwill left Larne in May 1717 and was one of the first emigrant ships from Ulster in the 18th century.

Local historian Dr. David Hume has been commissioned by the council to write and produce the drama concert, which is titled “American Dreams”.

It will feature artists and groups including the Harlandic Male Voice Choir, Larne Choral Society, Sir Henry Ingles by Fife and Drum, Larne Drama Circle, and Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band. Individual singers and performers will also be taking part.

The event is being held in the McNeill Theatre on May 18 at 7.30pm. Admission to the concert is free but by ticket only, and these are available from Larne Tourist Information Centre.