Musical bus trip to Scotland for Ulster Scots group

Members and friends of Cairncastle Ulster Scots Cultural Group have recently returned from a highly enjoyable musical bus trip to Scotland.

The music was provided by Stewart Buchanan, a farmer from Bohillion, Birt in Donegal; singer/songwriter John Burns from Maghera, along with some of the Grousebeaters.

The three music sessions took place in Ardrossan Indoor Bowling Club, the Hallmark Hotel, Irvine and the King’s Arms Hotel, Ballantrae and they were greatly enjoyed by everyone.

In Ardrossan and Irvine, the travelling musicians were also joined by Scottish musicians, singer/guitarist Mark Dunlop and singer Ian Capstick who were renewing acquaintances with the visiting Ulster Scots, having previously appeared at Cairncastle’s annual festival.

There was also a day trip to Glasgow on the Saturday, travelling along the beautiful coastal route, through Largs, Greenock and Port Glasgow.

The very informative commentator on the bus for the 52 passengers on board was local historian Dr Fraser Agnew.

Finally on Sunda as the bus was on route back from Irvine, there was a stop at Dobie’s Garden Centre, Ayr.