Museum is venue for talk on the smugglers of yesteryear

Smugglers tales will be the focus for the next history talk later this month at Larne Museum.

Local historian Dr. David Hume will be speaker at the event on May 25 and his subject will be “Smuggler’s Coast”.

The talk will look at smuggling from the 18th century onwards, why and where it occurred as well as how the authorities tried to stop it.

The local historian and broadcaster has been commissioned for a programme on smuggling later in the year for BBC Radio Ulster, and has been researching smuggling for some time.

The talk will include locations such as Islandmagee, the Maidens, the Glens of Antrim and also County Down.

The talk starts at 7.30pm on May 25 and all are welcome.

Meanwhile there will be a talk on June 1 at 7pm at the museum on the subject of Irish Festival Dancing and also launch of a dolls house exhibition on June 2 at 10am.