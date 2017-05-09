‘Mobiloo’ will make NI debut at Larne events

A specialised changing and toilet facility for disabled adults and children will make its Northern Ireland debut in Larne.

The Mobiloo will be on site for the town’s Friend’s Goodwill events.

The interior of the Mobiloo

It is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and ensures dignity and respect for disabled festivalgoers.

With an electric hoist and changing table, as well as a toilet and washbasin, the Mobiloo enables wheelchair users with the most complex requirements to get out and about to enjoy the same opportunities as everyone else at public events.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, said: “The Mobiloo ensures all disabled children and adults have use of a toilet and can change with dignity and respect when they wish to go to events and activities. This eradicates the risk of anybody feeling excluded by the absence of the necessary facilities.”

The Mobiloo unit – based at the festival from Friday to Sunday - houses a 1.6 metre platform, adjustable height changing table, electric hoist and toilet with retractable grab rails.

It also has a basin with hot water, an internal heater and a side door for easy access by those without impaired mobility.

The Mobiloo, which is operated as a social enterprise, is travelling from England for its Northern Ireland debut.

The Friends’ Goodwill Festival takes place in Larne from Thursday 18 May until Sunday 21 May with a packed programme of free events for all the family, including outdoor concerts, exhibitions, historical re-enactments and American sports.

more details visit: midandeastantrim.gov.uk/friendsgoodwill