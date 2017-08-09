Missing man found ‘safe and well’

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after missing man, Mark Corry, was located.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Mark Corry from Carrickfergus has been found safe and well. Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.”
