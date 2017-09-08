Millbrook centre venue for Macmillan coffee morning

Millbrook Community Centre will be a venue for a coffee morning to raise funds for the Macmillan cancer charity later this month.

The event is being held on Saturday, September 30, between 11.00 am and 3.00 pm and will include a ballot.

The fundraiser is part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning staged by the charity and its supporters annually to raise funds for cancer research and support for cancer victims.

Macmillan is asking people across the UK to host their own coffee mornings and donations on the day are made to Macmillan and provides tips for those wishing to get involved.

The charity provides medical, emotional, practical and financial support, as well as campaigning for better cancer care.