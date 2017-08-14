Military procession will mark historic wartime connection

Carrick will be the starting point for a vintage vehicle cavalcade which will commemorate the military presence in the area during the Second World War.

Local military vehicle enthusiasts will be taking part in the event, which will leave the harbour car park at 12 noon on Saturday, September 2, and make their way along the shore road past Whitehead to Ballycarry for the Broadisland Gathering.

The vehicles will be on display at Main Street in Ballycarry, once the home of a major military camp for English, American and Belgian troops during the war. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the arrival of US troops in 1942.

The vintage vehicles will later travel in cavalcade around the village prior to the main Gathering parade, which starts at 4.00 pm on September 2.