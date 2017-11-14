Memorial marchers ‘tabbed’ into Carrick

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has given her support to a campaign aimed at improving support for homeless Armed Forces veterans.

A group of veterans completed an 11-mile fundraising walk from Belfast to Carrickfergus on Saturday to raise awareness of the UK Homes 4 Heroes campaign.

The day was enjoyed by all who took part

It is estimated that over 4,500 previously serving members of the Armed Forces are currently homeless in the UK today.

Councillor Cheryl Johnston, Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, said: “Tab for the Fallen started in Staffordshire, England, when three friends wanted to create a legacy to commemorate a comrade.

“We stood for all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. We are grateful that such men and women were among us.

“We also stood for those who continue to serve, and we honour their commitment. For those who return to civilian life, we honour their service. We thank those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Some of those who 'tabbed' from the City Hall to Carrick war memorial

“I commend UK Homes 4 Heroes for the outstanding and vital work they do in supporting our veterans and wish them well with their fundraising activities in future.”

The group set off from Belfast at 7am on Saturday, arriving at the Cenotaph in Carrickfergus in time for a Remembrance Service at 11am. Around £3000 has been collected so far - and more donations are still to arrive.

A group spokesman said: “A total of 36 veterans and civilian supporters tabbed from Belfast city hall to Carrickfergus war memorial. It was a fantastic day enjoyed by all. We carried 35 lb in our bergen back packs a distance of 11.4 miles - our speed averaged 15 minutes per mile. We would like to thank ‘D’ Company for their vehicular support”

Tab4thefallen11 Carrickfergus took part in the A2 Aces Ride of Remembrance last month, which supported four charities.

Mid and East Antrim Deputy Mayor, Cllr Cheryl Johnston, pictured with veterans from various regiments, who took part in the sponsored walk for UK Homes 4 Heroes on Saturday.

UK Homes 4 Heroes was founded in 2010 in response to the plight of homeless ex-service personnel.

For more information on the charity’s work, visit the group’s Facebook page.