Meeting to set up a ‘Men’s Shed’ in Larne

An open evening will be held at the Lunchbox cafe at Centre Point on Thursday May 4 at 6.30pm to discuss setting up a ‘Men’s Shed’ in Larne.

The award- winning social enterprise AEL will be taking the project forward.

AEL has been working on the creation of an allotment and polytunnel project over the last two years.

Chief executive David Hunter said: “We are very excited about this latest addition to our outdoor space. Phase one involved building allotments for community use and this has been a major success with 100 per cent plot uptake.

“Phase two involved the building of two polytunnels used to train disadvantaged adults and develop horticultural skills.

“All the produce is used in our own on-site Lunchbox café and our customers benefit from a traceable, fresh supply of vegetable and salad crops.

“The ‘Men’s Shed’ is our third and final phase and we want input from the local community right from the start.

The project is based behind the former ‘old tech’ site on Pound Street, Larne. AEL have transformed a two- acre derelict site and created a top class outdoor facility to encourage people to become involved in activity which promotes health and well-being.

“We have created a space and facilities where this can take place but we need help.

“We want interested people from the local community to come to our information evening, which is as much about us gathering information as giving it out.

“We want to hear ideas and discuss how this project can deliver the best possible outcomes in terms of health and wellbeing.”

Activities might include, horticulture, cookery, joinery, woodcraft, quiz nights, arts and crafts and other similar activities. A short discussion will be followed by a tour of the facility and those wish to be kept informed will be contacted afterwards.