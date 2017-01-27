McMullan calls for ‘respect and integrity’ in politics

Sinn Féin’s Oliver McMullan has said the upcoming Assembly election offers the public a choice between arrogance and contempt and equality and respect.

The East Antrim Sinn Féin candidate said: “This is a hugely important election. It is about putting equality, respect and integrity at the heart of the political process.

“The DUP’s handling of the RHI scandal and the arrogance and contempt they have for wide sections of the community has undermined confidence in the political institutions.

“Sinn Féin called time on this arrogance and gave the people a chance to have their say.

“This election is a clear choice between arrogance and contempt and respect and equality for all.

“That is a clear choice and Sinn Féin is standing up for equality, respect and integrity.”