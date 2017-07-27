McIlwaine funeral to take place

The funeral of Dean McIlwaine (22) is due to take place today at 12:30pm.

The popular barber passed away suddenly on July 13.

A large number of people are expected at the service in Carnmoney Presbyterian Church, with many colleagues from the barbering fraternity set to pay their respects.

It is understood a number of barber’s shops in Belfast and Newtownabbey have taken the decision to close today to allow staff to attend the funeral.