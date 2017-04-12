Mayor seeks blooming big effort from locals!

Your Borough needs you - especially if you’ve got green fingers - was the recruiting call sent out by the Mayor as Mid and East Antrim gets set for another ‘bloom’ campaign.

The 2017 title chase was officially launched by the Borough’s Mayor, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE and she wants communitiesa right across the entire area to play their part.

The announcement, which coincides with Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) National Gardening Week, sowed the seeds for this year’s campaign and community competition aimed at encouraging green-fingered citizens to help make the Borough even more beautiful.

The launch took place at The People’s Park. Cllr Wales said: “Mid and East Antrim in Bloom is your opportunity to make your Borough bloom once again!

“Everyone can do their bit by filling a hanging basket, planting a tree or just keeping your garden tidy - there is something for everyone to do to ensure our Borough looks its best.

Our Mid and East Antrim in Bloom community competitions are a great chance for people to be recognised for their gardening skills. Applications are welcome from all residents of the Borough and entry is free of charge. Why not consider nominating a neighbour’s garden and other properties that you think are attractive and deserve recognition?

“We have 10 community competitions with great prizes available for winners and runners up in each. Our general categories include Best Kept Front Garden, Best Kept Allotment Garden, Best Kept Commercial Premises, Best Kept Community Planting Scheme and the Gardening for Wildlife Award, so there is sure to be something for everyone.

“We have four competitions specifically for our young horticulturalists too; Painting Competition, Poetry Competition, Best School Gardening Project and, of course, the hotly contested Tallest Sunflower Competition.”