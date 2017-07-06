Mayor’s degree praise for NI football boss

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has congratulated Michael O’Neill after the Northern Ireland boss was awarded an honorary degree for outstanding contribution to sport.

Mr O’Neill was recognised by Ulster University following his side’s remarkable achievements in qualifiying for Euro 2016 and the team’s spirit lifting performances at the tournament.

The presentation was made at the university’s summer graduations in Coleraine.

First Citizen of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “A huge congratulations to Michael.

“We are extremely proud of his achievements in transforming the fortunes of the Northern Ireland football team.

“The side’s performances at Euro 2016 were incredible and will live long in the memory for many of us, and the team under Michael’s management continues to go from strength to strength, cheered on by the fantastic Green and White Army.”

Michael O’Neill was born in Portadown, Co Armagh, before moving to Ballymena where he attended All Saints Primary School and St Louis Grammar.

Those recognised at the graduations included figures from the world of sport, the arts, the economy, engineering and peace building.