Mayor expresses sympathy for Barcelona victims

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has today expressed his sympathies for the victims of yesterday’s terrorist attack in Barcelona.

In a statement, Councillor Paul Reid said: “This devastating attack must be condemned and on behalf of the people of Mid and East Antrim, I wish to express deepest sympathies to those bereaved and injured in the terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday afternoon.

“It is deeply saddening to hear of such a loss of life in such a senseless act of violence. Our thoughts also go out to all the emergency services staff helping those in need. Our thoughts are with the people of Barcelona in this terrible time.”