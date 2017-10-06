Man denying two charges of fraud

A Ballyboley man is denying two charges of fraud by false representation.

Ernest McGookin (62), of Upper Ballyboley Road, is charged with selling goods and memorabilia which he purported to be genuine with the intention of making a gain for himself.

The second fraud charge is that he accepted £150 as payment for six engraved wine glasses that were never supplied to the purchaser.

The accused appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 5 and pleaded not guilty.

The case was adjourned until mid-October to fix a date for a contest.