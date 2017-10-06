Male accused of attempting to rob woman at Larne bank

A man accused of an attempted robbery at a bank in Larne has had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court.
Andrew Inman (41), from Latharna House in the town, is accused of trying to rob a sum of money from a woman at the Danske Bank at Larne’s Main Street on July 3 this year.
He appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court.
A prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and a defence lawyer had no contrary submissions.
District Judge Peter King said a prima facie case had been established.
The prosecutor asked for the accused to be returned on continuing bail to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment in November.
