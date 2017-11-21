Making Christmas brighter for families

One of Northern Ireland’s largest and longest running Christmas present appeals is underway in Mid and East Antrim Council area.

The Salvation Army and Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) have teamed up once more for the Family Appeal – which is set to bring festive cheer to underprivileged children and families.

Last year’s appeal distributed around 50,000 gifts to children across the province – all of which was made possible by the generosity of local people and organisations.

Larne-based Salvation Army Officers, Captains Philip and Annemarie Cole, say the aim of the Family Appeal is to make sure no child goes without a gift on Christmas morning.

They continued: “We are grateful to the generosity and support of the public in the Mid & East Antrim area, who together help bring a special touch to other people’s Christmas.”

Pauline Brown, regional manager for St Vincent de Paul in Northern Ireland, commented: “The Family Appeal is a vital part of our yearly calendar and really helps us meet the needs of children across Northern Ireland.”

Gift donations for children aged from newborn to 16 years can be made at any branch of The Salvation Army or SVP NI. All gifts must be new and unwrapped, and the appeal would welcome donations for older boys and girls such as gift tokens, board games, selection boxes, and toiletries. For more information go to www.salvationarmy.org.uk/familyappeal

If you are eligible for support from the Family Appeal, contact Captains Philip and Annemarie Cole on 028 28 267 088 or e-mail larne@salvationarmy.org.uk for guidance notes and an application form.