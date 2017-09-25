Macmillan coffee morning in Carnlough

There will be a coffee morning at the Church of Ireland Hall in Carnlough this Friday morning.
The event, which will raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, will take place from 10am-12pm.
Everyone is welcome.
There will be a coffee morning at the Church of Ireland Hall in Carnlough this Friday morning.
The event, which will raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, will take place from 10am-12pm.
Everyone is welcome.
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.