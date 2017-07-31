Lyons welcomes new social housing scheme

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons has welcomed a new housing development in Larne town centre.

Choice Housing plans to provide six additional social housing units at Dunluce Street.

The proposed housing units will be two bedroom apartments suitable for up to three persons.

The new accommodation will house tenants aged over 55-years-old.

In a statement, Mr Lyons said: “The proposed provision of these additional social housing units is good news for Larne and will go some way to address the lack of available social housing in the town.

“Older age groups can often find it more difficult to secure an appropriate home and so I welcome the fact that these proposed houses will be tailored towards the over 55s. This project has my full support and I hope to see development commence as soon as possible.”