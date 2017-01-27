Loose horses galloped towards motorist

A motorist told how he feared for his life when he was confronted by two charging horses.

The man was driving towards the summit of Shane’s Hill, from Larne, on Monday evening, when the incident occurred.

“To be honest, driving that road is bad enough at the best of times without two loose horses galloping down the road at you.

The man added: “One of the horses was white and was literally the only reason I was able to see them in the darkness.

“I hit the anchors and screeched to a halt, and thankfully, the white horse which had been coming straight at me veered off and raced on down the road towards Kilwaughter.

“I was recovering my nerves when a man and woman appeared obviously trying to catch the horses. It was a miracle they never landed on top of my car.”