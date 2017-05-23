Looking back on ‘Old Gleno’

Gleno LOL 517 is holding a history talk in the village to highlight its unique heritage. Lodge member Stephen Blair said it was decided to organise the event after several locals were discussing the connection with American President Theodore Roosevelt.

Roosevelt’s ancestors are believed to have come from the Gleno valley and that aspect of history is just one of many which are to be explored in a public talk in the local Orange Hall this Friday evening, May 26, at 8pm.

Guest speaker will be local historian Dr. David Hume, who will provide a power point talk entitled ‘A dander through the historic Gleno valley’.

There will also be tea after the talk and the lodge is inviting everyone with an interest in the local history of the area to come along.