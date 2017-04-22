Local band back on the road with new members

A local accordion band which almost went out of existence has thanked supporters following an event which marked a new era for them.

McMaster Memorial Accordion Band held a successful concert recently in Kilwaughter Village Hall to celebrate the growth of the band and the dedication of new instruments.

The band, which had been unable to participate in the Twelfth parade in 2016 due to a dwindling membership, has now received new instruments and an influx of new members. Funding applications to the Arts Council and Department of Communities resulted in the purchase of 12 new accordions and six new drums and new members have been attracted, some who had belonged to previous bands in the Larne area.

At the concert in the village hall, the new instruments were formerly dedicated and the band performed with them.

The dedication ceremony and celebration concert included a range of guest artists - Ballyboley Pipe Band, The Grousebeaters and Mounthill Drumming and Fife Club, as well as McMaster Memorial Accordion Band.

Junior Band member Ruth Wright performed a dancing display and Koby Anderson, who at seven is one of the youngest members in the band, performed a drumming display. Cassie McClure played the lambeg drum accompanied by the Mounthill Junior Lambeg Drummers.

The new instruments were dedicated by Rev David McLaughlin from Carryduff and a crowd of 120 were in attendance at the event.

The band wishes to thank everyone who participated and the Kilwaughter Village Hall Committee for the use of their facilities. A total of almost £800 was raised at the event.