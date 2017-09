A woman with a Larne address has pleaded guilty to a ‘road-rage’ style incident.

Michelle Reid (33), of Curran Road, is alleged to have assaulted a woman at Main Street in the town on August 30 this year.

A prosecutor said the victim was confronted as she sat in a car.

The case at Ballymena Magistrates Court on September 28 was adjourned until late October for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.