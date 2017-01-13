Larne War Memorial ‘to be respected’ by church’s £500,000 plan

A new community hall and car park at St Cedma’s Parish Church will not affect the integrity of Larne War Memorial, says the church’s Rector.

Archdeacon Stephen Forde spoke out after the church purchased land to the rear of Inver Garden Park from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to accommodate its new community hall and car park plan (see here ).

As part of the project, the paved path behind the war memorial will be converted into an access road, prompting some suggestions on social media that the war memorial should be moved to Broadway.

However, Archdeacon Forde wants to reassure the public that the development will be done in a “sensitive” manner which will not detract from the tranquility of the war memorial site.

“We have had extensive consultations with the council and with the Larne Branch of the Royal British legion to make sure that the development is sensitive to the needs of the war memorial,” he stated.

“We also have an agreement with Fields in Trust, a charity which preserves open spaces UK-wide.

“Under the plans, the access road will not be in intensive use and will only be used for cars going to the new car park.

“Also, when the new community hall is not in use the gate at the road will be close so that unauthorised use of the access road won’t happen.

“We will still preserve the peace and quiet at the war memorial.

“I think where the memorial is is a very good location, it works very well on Remembrance Sunday, there is peace and quietness and closeness to the church.”

In November, the council announced that it had earmarked an estimated £25,000 on the refurbishment of the war memorials at the Glynn and Inver in Larne.

The work on the Inver cenotaph will involve “substantial refurbishment works, including stone repairs, specialist poultice cleaning and refurbishment of bronze statuary and plaques.”