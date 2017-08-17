Larne to play next home game at Inver

Larne FC will take to Inver Park for the first time this season on Saturday, August 26.

The team will play Dergview in the league tie, with the match kicking off at 3pm

A club spokesperson said: “Rennovation work, which was identified by a safety report earlier in the summer, will be completed in time to allow us to play the Bluefin Sports Championship encounter at Inver.

“The club would like to thank Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for all of their help and co-operation on this matter.”

The spokesperson added: “With the possibility of a temporary reduced capactity at Inver Park, the club have requested that we switch our Bet McLean League Cup second round on Tuesday, August 29.

“We had originally been drawn to take on Coleraine at Inver Park, but we have requested that this now be played at the Coleraine Showgrounds.”