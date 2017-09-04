Larne RNLI seeks new volunteers

Larne RNLI is currently recruiting for new volunteers for the local lifeboat station.

The recruitment is part of the RNLI’s efforts to crew the lifeboat services in different areas of Northern Ireland.

The RNLI say that the role of a lifeboat crew is to “undertake and maintain competency based training, to be on call for lifeboat ‘shouts’, to attend exercises and to contribute to the overall upkeep of the station, lifeboats and equipment”.

Those who apply should live and work within a suitable distance from the station at Larne Harbour and be aged between 17 and 65.

Further details are available from the RNLI’s Volunteering Team on 01202 663346 or by email on volunteering@rnli.org.uk