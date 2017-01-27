Larne photographer Joe scoops top award

A Larne-based amateur ​​​​photographer has been awarded prestigious ‘Star Image’ status by the Northern Ireland Photographic Association (NIPA).

Larne Camera Club Member Joe McKay scooped the prize for his entry in the NIPA Inter-Club Competition on Tuesday January 24.

Around 30 photographic clubs throughout Northern Ireland are qualified to enter, and for its most recent round NIPA received 108 monochrome prints.

Only seven images were awarded Star Image status, including Joe’s photograph of corn on the cob.

“We at Larne Camera Club are used to Joe winning rounds in the club’s own competitions, but this is the first time he has achieved a Star Image accolade from NIPA,” said club chairman Vinent Taggart.

“It is a tremendous achievement for Joe, and we are all extremely proud of him for being recognised as one of the best photographers in Northern Ireland.”

Larne Camera Club meets most Tuesday evenings from September-May at 8pm in Dixon Hall, Drains Bay.