Larne man who threw brick through window ‘bound over’ to keep the peace

A LARNE man has been bound over to keep the peace after he attached a note to a brick and threw it through a man’s window.

Ryan McKillop (37), of Bank Road, was sentenced on charges of making two threats to damage property and single counts of criminal damage and harassment.

Defence barrister Neil Moore told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant had been found guilty of the charges in his absence at a previous court but that he accepts his guilt.

The offences happened in 2013 in Larne and there had been no further incidents, the lawyer said.

Mr Moore said a note was attached to a brick that was thrown through a window.

He said McKillop’s difficulties with alcohol had brought him to the courts.

Mr Moore said there had been a delay in the case because a handwriting expert had been sought.

Binding McKillop over on a sum of £500 to keep the peace, District Judge Peter King also ordered him to have no contact with the injured party or any property owned or occupied by the man.