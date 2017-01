A Larne man has been convicted of benefit fraud after claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance totalling £2,051 while failing to declare employment.

Marcus Black (29) of Upper Waterloo Road, Larne, was given a three-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today (January 25).

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.