Larne Lough cluster group hears of closer co-operation benefits

Representatives of community groups in the Larne Lough area have heard of the potential for community planning and development in the locality.

Whitehead, Islandmagee and Ballycarry community groups have formed a cluster group in the area and heard from Community Planning and Development Manager Catherine Black at a meeting last week.

The Mid and East Antrim Borough Council manager outlined her role within the local government authority and the work which has been carried out in the council area.

She also answered questions from the groups on how cluster groups had operated in Ballymena.

The meeting, which was organised and chaired by Councillor Robert Logan, also heard from the three groups of the range of activities which they were involved with.

The groups are aiming to work closely together to highlight the community events in the area and help each other publicise their individual events.

This was the second meeting of the new cluster and there are plans for another session after the summer, when there is likely to be more consideration on common projects and the potential which is offered by closer co-operation.