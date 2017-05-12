Larne historical walking tours

Historical walking tours of Larne town centre will be part of the Friends’ Goodwill festival next weekend.

Local historian Dr. David Hume will be the guide for walks on Saturday, May 20, at 11am, 1pm and 4pm, while on Sunday the walks will be 11am and 1pm, leaving from and returning to the Ulster American memorial in the Curran Park.

Each walk, free of charge, on the Saturday is expected to take around an hour and a half while the Sunday walks will be around an hour.

The walk will focus on sites of American interest as well as the general history of the town and there will the opportunity on some of the Saturday walks to visit St. MacNissi’s Church and St. Cedma’s Church.