Larne Foodbank giving children a happier Easter

Larne Foodbank will be giving local children in need a happier Easter thanks to donations of chocolate eggs.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you so much to everyone who donated Easter eggs to Larne Foodbank. Your generous donations mean that we are able to give an Easter egg to children who need our help in the run up to Easter this year and some of their parents too.

“Easter is a time of hope. People tell us that the Food bank gave them hope. Hope that there are people who care, hope that things will soon start to look up.

“Last year alone, 239 of the emergency food parcels we provided went to local children.

“That’s 25 per cent. Week in, week out, at the Foodbank, we’re seeing families from across Larne who have hit crisis.

“We’re here not only to give emergency food but also to sit and chat over a cup of tea bringing some light when people hit rock bottom.

“The community is fantastic in supporting our work to help local people facing hunger. We know that without your help this Easter, there would be families who would struggle to put food on the table on Easter Day and children across Larne who wouldn’t have received an Easter egg because money is just too tight for their family. Thank-you so much for yor donations. We will see some happy children thanks to your kindness.”