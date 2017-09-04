Larne FC ‘plays a key role in the community’

Larne Football Club’s chaplain has praised all those involved in helping make possible a swift return to action at Inver Park following extensive refurbishment.

Work on the ground was completed on schedule to facilitate the hosting of Larne’s match against Dergview last week.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “As chaplain of the club, Larne FC is particularly close to my heart.

“I am delighted that this work was carried out in such a short timeframe and that the ground is again accessible to the team and supporters.

“Larne FC is one of Northern Ireland’s most established and recognised football clubs and plays a key role in the local community.

“I feel passionately about encouraging people to become involved in sport and as a council we consistently promote and develop all types of sporting and fitness activities.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is also committed to attracting top class sport to the borough and this summer we have hosted the SuperCupNI, the UEFA Under-19 Women’s Championship, NI Open and the Stock Rod Championship of the World.”

Philip Thompson, council’s director of Operations, said: “Our ongoing relationship with Larne FC reflects an important part of the council’s Corporate Plan - to support building a safer, stronger, healthier community and ensure the delivery of high performance facilities in the Borough.

“We look forward to continuing our strong working relationship with the club and wish them every success on the pitch this season.”

A spokesman for Larne Football Club said: “The club would like to thank Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for all of their help and co-operation on this matter.”