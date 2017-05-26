Larne ‘duck derby’ makes a splash

A duck derby in aid of Larne RNLI has raised £696.

Over 600 ducks entered the water at the Inver Bridge on Saturday May 13.

The RNLI duck derby gets underway at Inver Bridge in Larne.

The fastest duck was sponsored Daphne Mulholland who won the top prize of an overnight stay at Ballygally Castle Hotel.

Other prize-winning ducks were sponsored by Noelle Rea, Micheal Fee, Janette Maybin, Barry Kirkpatrick, H Brown, Crissie Laird and Tilly O’Neill.

‘Last Duck Home’ was sponsored by Maureen Elliott.

The RNLI has thanked everyone who supported the event. Special thanks to the local businesses; Ballygally Castle, Eleganze Hair and Beauty, Inver Garden Centre, Forever Living products, Allan Dorman & Son and McFarlane’s Chemist for donating race prizes.

The duck derby at Larne's Inver River.

The duck derby was run as part of the RNLI’s “Mayday” campaign that is calling on people to ‘do their bit, fund our kit’ with the lifesaving charity hoping to raise £750,000 across the UK and Ireland to fund the crucial kit necessary for volunteer crews such as llifejackets, helmets and the RNLI’s familiar yellow wellies.

RNLI crew members fish out the ducks after the race.

RNLI crew members attended the duck derby.

Watching the RNLI duck derby.