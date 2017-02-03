Larne community to have their say on future of town

Larne residents are being urged to have their say on the development of the town.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is holding a consultation workshop, next Thursday February 9, at Larne Town Hall.

This is an opportunity for local people to have their say on the way forward for the community.

The “Putting People First” consultation workshop starts at 6.00 pm.

Have your say on plans that will affect the district for the next 15 years.