Larne coffee morning in aid of Air Ambulance

A coffee morning at Pound Green Court in Larne is to raise funds for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 17 from 10:30am - 12:30pm and will include a tombola, tea, coffee, and scones. Admission is £3.

Air Ambulance NI needs to raise £2million each year to maintain the service, so public donations are crucial.

If you would like to donate, organise an event or could spare some time volunteering, please contact Air Ambulance Northern Ireland by email at info@airambulanceni.org or call 028 9262 2677.