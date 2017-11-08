Larne Cenotaph refurbished in time for Remembrance Sunday

The refurbishment of Larne Cenotaph in time for Remembrance Sunday has been described as a ‘fitting tribute’ to local Servicemen.

Specialist cleaning was carried out on the memorial, which had become badly discoloured in recent years.

Cllr Wilson at the newly-refurbished Larne Cenotaph. INLT 45-742-CON

The operation was part of a project which also saw the addition of new names to the war memorial at Glynn.

Welcoming the development was Ulster Unionist councillor Andy P Wilson, who said that residents had been calling for the refurbishment as far back as a decade ago.

“It has taken a lot of pushing, a couple of false starts and delays, but it has to be said that the refurbishment of the Larne Cenotaph has really transformed the war memorial,” the Larne Lough representative added.

“Over the years the cenotaph had become badly stained a blue-green colour by the bronze covering and badly needed cleaning, which required specialist treatment.

“What we have now, with the gleaming life-size statutes of the soldier and sailor, is a fitting tribute to the servicemen from Larne who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War and subsequent armed conflicts throughout the world.

“I am particularly pleased that this has been completed before the centenary of the Great War has passed.”

Cllr Wilson related that during the summer, he was able to visit the grave in Normandy of a relative, Herbert TF Magill, whose name is on the memorial.

“The War Memorial when it was first unveiled on March 7, 1922 - less than four years after Private Magill was fatally wounded at the Battle of Vimy Ridge on April 6 1918 - stood at the junction of Main Street, Circular Road, Glenarm Road and the Curran Road," he added.

"This was just a few yards from his family home at Barnhill. It was moved to the present location beside St Cedma’s Church 40 years ago.

“As the plaque so rightly says, ‘Their name liveth forever more.’”