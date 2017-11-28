Lapland Trust's £16k boost after 'Walk to Scotland'

A Carrickfergus-based children’s charity has been boosted to the tune of over £16,000 after a massively successful fundraiser.

The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust held their annual Walk to Scotland event aboard the Stena Line ferry on November 19.

May McFettridge with Alex Beck, age 8, Ali Robinson (9), Jenna Beck and Jan McManus, from Carrickfergus. INCT 48-740-CON

The fundraiser saw 150 participants generate sponsorship by walking a designated circuit around the ship as it sailed from Belfast to Scotland.

Helping to boost the total were members of Carrickfergus Cycle Club, whose members gathered £3478.50 in donations.

Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust have been running their annual ‘Fantasy Flight’ since 2006.

The trip takes terminally ill, long-term ill and deserving children on a trip to see Santa in his homeland.

Carrickfergus Cycle Club took part in the annual 'Walk to Scotland' charity event on Sunday, November 19. INCT 49-798-CON

This year’s flight will take place on December 20, with 140 children, plus doctors, nurses, parents and carers from all over the province booked to go along.

Expressing his delight at the success of the Walk to Scotland event was NICLT chairman, Jack Rodgers. “We were delighted with the turn out and the amazing amount raised on the day,” he added.

“It’s a great fun day out for everyone, adults and children, with entertainment by May McFettridge, Rod Hogg, Fiddler Adam and presented by Gerry Kelly.

“I would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped raise this fantastic amount.”