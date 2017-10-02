Landmarks will be Pretty in Pink

Three Mid and East Antrim landmarks are set to look Pretty ‘n’ Pink to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Braid in Ballymena, Smiley Buildings in Larne and Carrickfergus Civic Centre will be illuminated pink from Monday 16 October to Sunday 22 October. Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is supporting the Pink Week awareness campaign, following a request from Pretty ‘n’ Pink.

The Borough’s Mayor, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “I am delighted these special illuminations are taking place during Pink Week so we can support all of those touched by breast cancer.

“Pretty ’n’ Pink is the only registered breast cancer charity in Northern Ireland and provides much-needed support for breast cancer patients and their families.

“The health and wellbeing of our citizens is vitally important and a key aspect of the Borough’s Putting People First Community Plan.

“We want all residents to enjoy long, healthy and active lives in a Borough which offers high quality public services and health equality for all.”

A representative for Pretty ‘n’ Pink added: “We are seeing an increase of patients diagnosed with breast cancer and we are working closely with the breast care nurses from local hospitals to ensure that we can help as many patients as possible through their cancer journey.

“Pink Week will run from 16 – 22 October and we are asking everyone to ‘Think Pretty ‘n’ Pink’ and help support your local breast cancer charity during this time.

“It would be great if we could reconnect with previous supporters as well as gaining new supporters to help us raise money for our support fund.”

For more information on how to get involved in Pink Week, call 028 9051 7043 or email info@prettynpink.org