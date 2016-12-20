‘Keep Billy Alive’ fundraising team runs through Larne and Carrickfergus

The brother of a young boy with life-threatening epilepsy has thanked local people for their support during his run to raise funds for treatment in Los Angeles.

Kyle Moore’s 11-year-old brother Billy is currently receiving cannabis oil treatment in Los Angeles to shrink a lesion caused by intractable epilepsy, prior to undergoing brain surgery.

With cannabis oil use illegal in the UK, the youngster’s family have launched the ‘Keep Billy Alive’ campaign to raise around £400,000 to fund his US treatment and to draw attention to what they say are the benefits of cannabis oil use in medical treatment.

As part of this, his older brother Kyle has been running 300 miles around Northern Ireland, carrying a backpack weighing 20kg to symbolise Billy’s weight.

Last week, Kyle ran through Larne and Carrick, and was joined on the local leg by Larne Athletic Club and East Coast Athletic Club. He would like to thank local people for their support. To donate, visit the ‘Keep Billy Alive 2’ page on Justgiving. Alternatively, text Keep81 to 70070.