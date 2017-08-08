Joint annual divine service to be held

An annual divine service will take place at Gleno Orange Hall on Sunday August 13.

Brethren, sisters and Sir Knights are invited to attend this joint service.

It will be held by Donald’s Purple Heroes LOL 517 and Flower of the Valley RBP 79.

Participants are asked to assemble at McDowell’s shop/Gleno dairy at 2.15 pm to parade to the service which will start at 3.00 pm.

The procession will follow a route to Waterfall Road and Carneal Road to Gleno Orange.

The parade will be led by Killyglen Accordion Band. Approximately 50 participants are expected to be on the march.

A return parade will also take place through Gleno village.

The annual divine service is hosted alternately at Gleno Orange Hall and at St. Columba’s Church of Ireland.