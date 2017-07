Anyone interested in jive is being encouraged along to Glynn later this month.

Jive NI will be hosting four classes in Glynn Village Hall from July 31, with a charge of £5 per class.

The classes, focused on the 1930s dance style, will last from 8.00 pm to 9.15pm.

These will follow on from a successful Old Tyme dance class earlier in the year in the village.