Is this the best picnic spot in Northern Ireland?

The best picnic location in Northern Ireland has been revealed on National Picnic Week.

According to the survey the best spot is Co Antrim's Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge.

Best picnic locations in the UK

Close runners up were Downhill Demesne and Hezlett House, Co Londonderry.

Adam Cox Founder of National Picnic Week says: “It was a difficult choice to choose the winners and runners-up throughout the UK as we are always inundated with nominations.

"The winners were chosen due a to variables including their scenic locations, cultural significance and either popularity or reputation as being a ‘hidden gem’.

"National Picnic Week was created to inspire families, friends and couples to celebrate our outdoor locations by taking a picnic.

"The best days out are a combination of good people, good food and good weather. Luckily we’ve been having fantastic weather so far this National Picnic Week so if you haven’t already had a picnic this year, get out there while the weather is still good!”