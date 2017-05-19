Inver River death ‘not suspicious’

Police have confirmed that the death of a man at Larne’s Inver River is not being treated as suspicious.
His body was discovered on Monday evening at 7.00 pm.
A post mortem has now been completed.
Police have confirmed that the death of a man at Larne’s Inver River is not being treated as suspicious.
His body was discovered on Monday evening at 7.00 pm.
A post mortem has now been completed.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.