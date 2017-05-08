Inver Area WI competition

The Inver Area Women’s Institute competition will take place on Wednesday May 17 at First Larne Presbyterian Church Hall.

All entries must be exhibited between 2.00 pm and 4.00 pm.

Judging will take place from 4.00 pm until 6.00 pm.

The hall will be open for the public to tour exhibitions from 7.00 pm.

Visitors will be able to view displays of art, handicrafts, baking and floral art.

The cost of admission is £2 which includes light refreshments.

There are ten Institutes within the Inver area. They are Ballycarry, Ballynure, Cairncastle, Glenarm, Gleno, Islandmagee North, Larne, Magheramorne, Millbrook and Whitehead.