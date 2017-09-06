Inspire Gym shortlisted for Gym of the Year award

Inspire Gym Larne has been shortlisted in the UK’s biggest free-to-enter fitness awards and are in the running for a prestigious national award.

The club has been shortlisted in the Northern Ireland gym of the year 2017 and community involvement award, at the National Fitness Awards.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout and in each category up to seven finalists have been selected, who will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will be out to impress by showcasing first hand the great work going on in their clubs.

This stage involves a visit to each finalist by a member of the awards team who will take a look around the facilities and chat to members and staff before compiling a comprehensive report, which will then be passed on to an expert judging panel to decide the lucky winners.

Trophies will then be handed out a glittering awards ceremony on Friday December 1 at The Athena in Leicester.

“I’m pleased to see the gym achieve recognition that it deserves.

“I’m very lucky to have an amazing team who make inspire what it is, and members who make working life so easy. I’m proud to see Inspire short listed, and glad to see everyone’s hard work being recognized” Chris McNaghten